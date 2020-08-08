× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 37 years. We were separated for five years and, recently, have started spending time together again, with an interest in reuniting. But we've found that we get along better while he has his apartment and I have my apartment. We both really like having our independent spaces, even if we spend every night together. What do you think, Annie? Do you think we should move into one apartment together, even though we are enjoying the current arrangement? -- One Marriage, Two Houses

Dear OMTH: Home isn't an address. It's a sense of belonging that you create together, under one roof or two. So, if the current setup works for you both, then why not continue? It's not the way things are usually done, but it's better to be unconventional and happy than conventional and unhappy.