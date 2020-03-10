Dear Annie: I believe my husband has a very serious disease. I'm an inveterate Googler and started noticing symptoms about a year ago. I mentioned his prevailing symptom to a friend in the medical field, and the condition I suspected is exactly what she popped out with. Also, my brother is an MD and he has told me that my husband should see a neurologist ASAP.

The problem is that my husband won't see a doctor, and, even if he did, I'm pretty sure he wouldn't tell them what's really going on. He denies the symptoms that I've seen. I'm not the only one who has noticed. Without naming the disease, I've told him I'm worried and said that I know he'd feel bad if the shoe were on the other foot, but he won't make the appointment.

I am worried and feel like I can't talk openly with anyone about it. If he does have the disease, it's incurable and terminal and, from what I've read, there are no treatments that can slow its progression -- yet. But I still feel like knowing would allow us to prepare. Is there anything I can do either to get my husband to the doctor or to find my own peace? My friend said she sees this all the time and there's nothing to do but wait until my husband has a serious fall or accident. It feels terrible to wait for that. -- Worried Wife