Dear Annie: It will soon be my 40th birthday, and I'm feeling a tremendous amount of anxiety with this pending milestone event. Intuitively, I understand that it is an arbitrary number. My body feels the same as it did yesterday, and nothing appears to be changing. However, emotionally, it feels like everything is changing. And I feel that when I wake up on my birthday, all will change, suddenly.

I also know that when I crossed these milestones previously, nothing was different. Yet, even as I recognize these realities, I can't stop fretting over the aging process. I'm losing sleep worrying about it, and it occupies my thoughts constantly. This has been ongoing for a few months now.

What can I do to settle my mind? How can I become confident as I age? I need your help! -- Fretting the Next Day

Dear Fretting: First, and most importantly, happy birthday! As we age, most people become anxious about adding one more year to our age rather than enjoying the day as a way to celebrate what we've accomplished and what's still ahead.

