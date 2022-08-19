Dear Annie: I'm feeling conflicted about my phone. Recently, I deleted all my social media apps -- Instagram, TikTok, Twitter -- because I was getting so frustrated about all the time I waste on them. I would just open and close them 100 times a day and waste hours endlessly scrolling. Out of all the content I consumed, probably 95% of it was useless. It was just a convenient distraction.

I really liked having no social media. I spent more time reading and socializing face-to-face, and I was able to focus on schoolwork more. The problem is that all my friends use these apps constantly to socialize and make plans. I felt out of the loop, and I found myself not getting invited to as many social events because I wasn't in the Instagram group message.

I ended up redownloading all my apps, but now I'm worried about falling back into the old pattern of wasting hours every day on them. Any advice?! -- Striving for Moderation

Dear Striving for Moderation: Social media companies -- very intentionally -- make moderation nearly impossible. These apps are designed to suck you in and keep you spending more time on them. If you want more of a behind-the-scenes look -- and some scary information about how your personal data might be used against you -- check out the documentary "The Social Dilemma."

For young people, it's especially hard to opt out of social media entirely, because of the reasons you mentioned. There are ways to mitigate your use, though. iPhones offer a function to set "time limits" for certain apps, locking you out once the time limit is exceeded. You could also simply delete the apps from your phone and only access them on a web browser, when you have access to a computer. This way, you'll still be in the loop, but you won't be dialed in 24/7.

Never too late

Dear Annie: In a recent column, you responded to "Wearied Widower," who is engaged to be remarried. He wanted to know how to respond to rude comments about his engagement.

My husband and I were married last September. We were both 63 at the time. We re-met at our high school reunion but have known each other since third grade. This is a second marriage for both of us, and we are so very happy together. We have both helped each other in some very profound ways to heal from past traumas. All who know us feel it is a beautiful story.

We had a beautiful wedding -- at our beautiful new home we had just bought -- with 35 guests, a caterer, DJ and tent. I wore a gown, and there were flowers everywhere. We asked that in lieu of gifts, a donation be made to our guests' favorite charity.

My youngest son was the best man, and his toast made us cry. It was so beautiful; we have been through very rough times. My oldest son walked me down the aisle. My husband's daughter was my maid of honor. Both of our mothers, 93 and 89, walked down the aisle. My mom and I danced together, and I was the lead, just like my dad used to be when he danced with her.

The guests witnessed all our happiness and love that day. There are so many wonderful comments a person can make on this occasion, or simply say nothing at all and just enjoy it.

During all the laughing and dancing, my husband's friend's wife, who is our age and someone I'd never met, said to my husband, "Why would you bother getting married so late in life?" He looked right at her, a woman who has braces on her teeth, smiled and said, "Why would you bother getting braces?" I love my husband. Thanks for listening. -- Happily Married Again

Dear Happily Married: Congratulations on your love story! You're absolutely right -- there are a whole host of positive comments one can make at a joyous and celebratory time like this. To you, "Wearied Widower" and anyone else out there, I encourage you to relish in your happiness regardless of how others perceive it and never let the naysayers get you down.