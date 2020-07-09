× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: The COVID-19 pandemic broke my relationship. I was with my guy for 14 years, and we live in different towns. When all this stuff started, we both agreed that we couldn't see each other because his elderly mother lives with him. That was all fine. But then I asked him to please stay in contact, by phone or text or email. I waited one month before hearing from him. He proceeded to tell me his opinions on our fragile couple situation, criticized me, and then stopped contact altogether.

After that, I sent a few neutral, easy-going texts, and I got zero replies. I'm beyond hurt by his lack of contact and the fact that a stupid virus has led him to leave me. Yes, I realize we may have been on shaky ground before, but with all the media telling us to stay in contact, he has failed miserably. My summer is ruined. -- Isolation Blues

Dear Isolation Blues: The pandemic didn't break your relationship. It just laid bare some preexisting cracks. Ultimately, this is a good thing. Now it's time to repair together or move on apart.