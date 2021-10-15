Dear Annie: I was in a nine-month relationship up until about a month ago. Without going into a lot of detail, the guy I was seeing decided to ghost me without any warning. We had a great conversation on Thursday, and then on Friday morning, he blocked my calls, emails, etc.

I have no idea what happened. Later that Thursday night, I had accidentally FaceTimed him (my phone was in my pocket), and his son answered. Keep in mind I had never met his son the whole time we were together.

This is not the first time he has stopped speaking to me for reasons only he knows, but this is the first time he has gone this far. I'm trying to move past what he has done, but I am having a hard time. Even though we dated for only nine months, I talked to him about everything, and we had such great times together. I want to know why he did what he did to get some closure, but I don't know what to do. Do I need to just let this go? -- Ghosted

Dear Ghosted: Resist the temptation to speculate. Whatever his reasons are, the end result is the same: He's not reliable, not communicative and, most importantly, not around. And he is a total jerk in the way he treated you.