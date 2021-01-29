Dear Annie: I have been in my stepson's life since he was 6 and married to his father for 20 years. He lived in our house full time for most of the years. So I view him not just as a stepson but as one of my sons. He and his live-in girlfriend got engaged last year. They planned a wedding for the fall. My husband felt that since he was out of the house and on his own, they should pay for the wedding on their own. I didn't agree and gave them both cash for the wedding, with my husband's knowledge. (We don't share money; it works for us.) They were both very grateful. I told them that I understood that I wasn't the mother of the groom; I just wanted to feel included in some of the planning and help in any other way I could.

Then they got pregnant and moved the wedding up. Then COVID-19 hit. The wedding date was changed a few times. Ultimately, they ended up getting married in a small ceremony at their home and planned to have the wedding and reception after the baby was born. I totally understood.

But recently, one of the other sons told me that they just canceled the wedding altogether and planned on having a 1st birthday party for the baby at the same venue, because they signed a contract and can't get the money they have put down back.