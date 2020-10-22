Dear Annie: My sister-in-law of more than 40 years has again done something that I feel is disrespectful. She has taken one of my granddaughters under her wing. What's wrong with that?

A few years ago, our then-21-year-old granddaughter moved in with us to save money. We gave her three months, rent-free, to get on her feet; her grandfather also cooked lunch and dinner for her, without cost. She agreed to save $1,000 a month and use it to rent an apartment and eventually it became a down payment on a house.

She ended up living with us for almost two and a half years. During that time, she should have saved more than $20,000. Instead, she invested thousands into a scam business by a boyfriend.

We were ready to ask her to move out late last year, but then she learned she was pregnant. We agreed to support her until the baby was born. She agreed she would have her own apartment before the baby came but stay with us till she went into labor.