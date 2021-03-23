Dear Annie: I have been with my husband for 21 years, and we have been married for 15 years. I truly love him very much. But I try my best to avoid his brother and his brother's wife as much as I can because, whenever I try to talk with them, they constantly interrupt me. This makes me very angry.

I have talked with my husband about this. He says it's probably because I tell a story whenever I talk. I have asked my friends and family members if that is true. All of them say no. They say that I am a straight, to-the-point type of person.

This annoys me to the point that I want to punch them in the face.

How do I get them to stop without offending them? -- Don't Interrupt Me

Dear Don't Interrupt Me: I'm not sure your anger is directed at the right place. Interrupting someone is very rude, but people do it for a lot of reasons. Many times, it has to do with the person's own anxiety. That by no means warrants a punch in the face.

Avoiding family altogether is also not the best way to resolve the conflict. Ask yourself why you are so offended by their interruptions. And next time they do it, just take a deep breath and kindly ask them to let you finish.

