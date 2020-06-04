Dear Annie: I work with a woman who, for some reason, is absolutely desperate to hoard all the work, all day, every day. "Geri" answers the phone on a half a ring. If something comes out of the fax, then she will run to get it before anyone else can. If you tell her that you're handling something, then she will pretend not to hear you and walk all over you and the work you've already put into the project. If she does not get her way, then she will cry and tell the boss that you are mistreating her. She has one of the brownest noses I have ever seen. At this point, I believe that she has become a human suppository to my boss. She has absolutely no idea how to share and gets very upset when you treat her the same way she treats you.