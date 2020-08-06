× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I feel some days I just can't handle our society and the cruelty of men and women toward other humans or defenseless animals. My life has been full of neglect, disrespect, abuse (mental and physical) and loneliness, so I'm accustomed to it. However, when I hear a story about people neglecting an innocent child, or a dog being left inside a crate abandoned, or a kid going to a party to see if he can get COVID-19 and then dying ... my depression kicks in so deep that I cry and want to be left alone because I know others don't understand this feeling. I just can't seem to get these thoughts out of my head.

I've been to therapy. It was too expensive, and the therapist told me to try to understand the person perpetrating the abuse and their reasons for doing it. To me, there are no excuses for being evil unless you need help. And if that's the case, please don't hurt those that can't fight back.

I cry for days about these stories and wish that there were a superhero among us to save these innocent lives. But my depression has gotten the best of me, and I've begun hurting myself by burning my arms with whatever gets hot. Recently, I tried a psychologist; he was definitely in his own world and era and didn't understand what I was going through.