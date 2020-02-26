Dear Annie: Recently, I went to a debate tournament where I gave speeches with other kids on laws that we wrote. When we got back our score sheets with feedback, I found a comment from a judge telling me to smile. I was very upset and angry. I'm a high school girl, and this judge was a dad from another team at the event.

The speech that I gave was a serious one. I was persuading my peers to reject an amendment I found to be a bad idea.

When I told my parents, my mom told me about her experience with men telling her to smile. My dad asked if she found it sexist. But then, Dad won Mom to his side by saying that I was overreacting and needed to calm down. My father dismissed why I would feel upset.

This all reminded me of a previous incident that occurred when I was 16. An elderly man saw me drop my ChapStick and grabbed it, calling me "sweetheart" to get my attention until he touched my shoulder. Months later, I told my parents and mentioned I was a bit creeped out at being called sweetheart by a stranger. My father dismissively said I should be glad he didn't say the "b" word, as if my feelings didn't matter.

Annie, I feel like I no longer trust my father with anything involving sexism and harassment. Am I wrong to be this upset and angry? -- Upset Teen Girl

