However, your disparagement of AA's approach and rate of success is not something I can agree with. There is a saying at AA meetings, which is that the program works "if you work it." That is the key to the sobriety of millions of alcoholics who have been helped by AA. They succeeded because they worked the program. Just ask the reader below, "Anonymous in California."

Dear Annie: I was very touched by the letter from your reader, "Out of Options." I am a sober alcoholic and have been sober since Nov. 24, 2008, which is a little over 12 years now, in Alcoholics Anonymous. I was 23 when I stopped drinking.

You are right. We DO recover, but it takes time and commitment.

I hurt my mother and oldest daughter very deeply when I was drinking and running amuck. It took my mother almost walking out on me for me to get clean and sober. Dear "Mom Seeking Answers," the best thing for your son is for you to abandon him. I know that sounds very harsh and unloving, but it's the only way.

I would suggest that you get a copy of our basic text, "Alcoholics Anonymous," lovingly referred to by our members as the "Big Book." Annie's advice to join Al-Anon is very sound. There are thousands of people like yourself who lead happy, fulfilled lives despite having a family member or friend who is getting sober.