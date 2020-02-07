Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for just over a year and a half. While we were first getting to know each other, he made me aware of his depression, which he is currently on medication for (and has been for about a year now). He also goes to therapy.

One major side effect of his medication is that it's killed his libido. I can count on one hand how many times we've been intimate during 2019.

When we first got together, we had a normal sex life. It wasn't until we moved in together that I picked up on his lack of interest in sex.

I've had many conversations with him about my feelings on this topic and how it affects me as well. While I do not question at all if he loves me, the lack of being physical often makes me feel unattractive. We are, unfortunately, on two different sides of this topic. He feels if I love him, I should be able to hang in there; I feel like if he's as serious about me as he says, he should be mentioning all this to his therapist or perhaps another doctor to try to find a solution.

