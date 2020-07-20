× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My 26-year-old daughter is in a serious relationship with a partner 10 years her senior. He comes to the partnership with an established home. What would you advise my daughter to expect or require going into this marriage-like arrangement? Should she expect to be put on the house deed as soon as they are married? What would be fair for all concerned? She is just beginning her career, so she is presently renting but saving for a home. -- Troubled Dad

Dear Troubled Dad: Whether or not to add her name to the deed is up to and between the two of them. I am sure your intention is to just ensure your daughter is squared away; she'll always be your little girl, after all. But tread lightly here -- because if her partner heard you showing such concern for his assets, he'd most likely be troubled himself.

