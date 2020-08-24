× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I am a 27-year-old man who needs help. Recently, I met a guy via the internet. We hit it off and have a lot in common. In addition, he lives in the same state that I do. I've seen pictures of him, so I know what he looks like. He even gave me his phone number. I want to call him so we can stay in contact.

The problem is that I'm on the same phone plan as my parents, and they are the type of people who prefer face-to-face meetings and are wary of meeting people over the internet. How do I get them to understand that not all people you meet on the internet are bad people? -- Different Generation

Dear Different Generation: You are not going to get your parents to change their minds about the internet; and, to be quite honest, their fears have some merit. There are some really bad people online. At the same time, there are plenty of wonderful individuals who have met their future spouse online. Don't worry about convincing your parents. Just live your life and be smart and safe, and consider paying for your own phone plan.

