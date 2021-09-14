Remember, the goal is not to stay in therapy forever; the goal is for you to understand what you need (you are doing that with your individual therapist), for him to understand what he needs (hopefully he will see someone himself) and for the two of you as a couple to talk through what your relationship needs to flourish. Your willingness to look at yourself is great. From that place, you can help your husband get into counseling.

Healing ritual

Dear Annie: I'm a retired mental health counselor. There is a ritual that I used to offer to clients who had been abused, and I would like to share it with your readers.

It has to do with a misunderstanding of what forgiveness means. People often think that if you forgive someone who hurt you, it's supposed to wipe the slate clean. Not so.

What it does mean is that you decide to stop carrying the results of the behavior of the other. There's a "forgiveness ritual" that has worked for many. First, you choose a time and place where you are alone and safe. Then you sit down and write a letter to the abuser. Pour your heart into it. Tell the other how their actions hurt you and messed up your life. Then you end by asserting that you are now returning that behavior to them; that you are no longer willing to carry it. Then you burn the letter.