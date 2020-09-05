Dear Barbara: Not everyone loves an unsolicited nickname, and I'm happy to print your letter as a public service announcement of sorts. But the reality is that at some point you'll probably be "Barbed" again. When that happens, remind the offender of your name, as you graciously have in the past. Then take a deep breath and remind yourself that this term of enragement is meant as a term of endearment, however misguided.

Dear Annie: I read your column where "Not Sure How to Feel" mentioned one of her exes who died recently. I am so sorry to hear that, and she has my sympathy. I did want to mention one thing about the column, though, that bothered me. "Not Sure" said, "committed suicide." I lost my brother to suicide a little over two years ago, and I have struggled with this every day since. The word "commit" is often used to mean something bad, like committing a crime or committing a sin. However, suicide is not a sin or a crime. The word committed has a lot of stigma associated with it, and using it to discuss suicide can add to the stigma many suicide loss survivors or those who are suicidal can feel. Instead, it's so much better to say "died by suicide," as that helps to make it sound more like a cause of death rather than a crime. I'd really love it if you would remind your readers that, in this case, word use can matter a great deal. Also, please check out Conversations Matter: http://www.conversationsmatter.com.au/. They have some great resources for how to talk about suicide. -- Grieving Sister