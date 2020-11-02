Dear Annie: My husband was very abusive and made me feel worthless. I started an affair with a married man. Even after my husband died, the affair continued, as I was all alone without support from my family and the abusive relationship had taken away most of my friends.

Fast-forward 20 years. The man I had the affair with had a procedure that failed, and he was given only a few weeks to live.

During those few weeks, he contacted friends and family and sent messages to everyone except me. It's like I was punched in the gut. I know I was the other woman and couldn't be with him in his final days, but a short call or even a social media emoji to say goodbye would have meant the world to me. After all those years, I don't know if I meant anything to him. Words were never spoken. I grieve in silence.

I tried counseling a few times, but they take five sessions before they even get to the heart of the problem, and with co-pays, I just can't afford it. The point I want to make is to tell a person how you feel no matter what the circumstances. -- Silent Grief