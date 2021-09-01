I am wondering whether I am wrong to start thinking of myself and to stop worrying about our mother's future. I know there are ways to get assistance for our mom, but without her pressing charges against the person responsible, it might be difficult. I would like all of us to find peace with this situation so there will be a legacy of love and kindness left by our mother. Can I just go on and pray that my other siblings will see that I need to separate myself from all of it? -- Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken: You might want to consult an attorney about your situation, just to be sure you've exhausted every avenue regarding your mom's finances and your brother's mishandling of them.

That said, the person I'm worried most about is you. It is not wrong at all for you to start thinking of yourself. In fact, it's imperative that you do. The rashes, hair loss and lack of sleep are symptoms of severe stress. Consider seeing a therapist, as it could greatly improve your quality of life. If not therapy, at least take other steps to improve your mental health -- whether that means planning a vacation, taking a fitness class or simply spending more time alone. Self-care is not self-indulgence.

