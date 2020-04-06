× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Readers: We are living in unprecedented times. With many states imposing mandatory lockdowns and so many of our health care workers on the front lines, I wanted to offer a few thoughts.

First is a huge thank-you to those doctors, nurses and health care workers who are dealing with this pandemic as the whole country is trying to get it under control. Thank you to all of the citizens who have been following the government guidelines and staying home, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

If we all do our part and stay home, this will end much sooner than if we don't listen to what the experts are saying.

I care so much about all of you and am praying everyone stays safe and healthy.

Here is a beautiful poem by Kitty O' Meara, who has a lovely take on our dealing with, and eventual recovery from, the COVID-19 pandemic:

And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.