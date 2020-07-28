Tackling anxiety

Dear Annie: I am responding to the letter, "Anxious to the Point of Paralysis." As someone who struggles with social anxiety myself, I think the advice you offered is very good. I want to suggest some additional resources to the letter's writer.

First, there are interactive workbooks that mimic the weekly structure of therapy sessions and contain many of the same exercises that therapists use. One example is "The Mindfulness and Acceptance Workbook for Social Anxiety & Shyness." I have been using it myself, and it is helpful for setting goals and making plans to tackle anxiety in stages.

Second, there are websites and apps that connect strangers for conversations. They can be a good way to practice socializing and become more comfortable talking with people. The most important thing I've learned through my own journey with anxiety is that the only way to improve is by actively putting yourself in the social situations that scare you and getting used to them. -- Anxious in New Jersey

Dear Anxious in New Jersey: Thank you very much for your letter. These suggestions look wonderful. Congratulations to you on using helpful tools to manage your anxiety.

The big picture