Dear Annie: After years of being in an ice-cold marriage, I have finally divorced. I am in my late 60s, active, fit and interested in dating and meeting "the right guy." I have lots of friends and many are single women. I have heard so many stories, some hilarious and some disastrous, of people in my age group dating. One thing that has piqued my curiosity is that many stories include disappointment in the intimacy department. It appears that women my age are more interested and capable than men are in this area of the relationship. Is it true? I am still hopeful that I can find a well-rounded, monogamous, fulfilling relationship -- even at this age. Say it isn't true! -- Looking for Love

Dear Looking: The bad news is that men tend to experience lower libido as they get older, and erectile dysfunction is also common. This can be due to hormonal changes, medications (including ACE inhibitors), mood disorders or, in the case of erectile dysfunction, cardiovascular trouble. The good news is that it's not inevitable. And men who lead a fit, healthy lifestyle are less likely to have these issues. Get out there and start meeting people, and you may be pleasantly surprised.

