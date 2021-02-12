I usually tell partners working past infidelity to try couples counseling. But for that to work, the cheater actually has to feel remorse -- and despite your letter's signature, it seems like the only thing you regret is getting caught. If you can't appreciate how deeply you've hurt your wife, my only advice is to honor her wishes and pack your bags.

Long-term care woes

Dear Annie: My sister is relatively young (early 60s) but lives in a nursing home. For months now, she has not been allowed to leave her room except to shower. She was put in a room that has no phone. After she'd been there for a month, I called and the front desk told me that she'd be allowed visitors in a week or two. I waited two weeks, and called again, and they said she still wasn't allowed visits. I am allowed to drop things off, and last week I noticed that one of the residents was in the lobby. I asked an employee what was up with that, and the employee said that residents are allowed to go outside for cigarette breaks, supervised.

At this point I feel that the nursing home administrators are not telling the truth. If they can leave their rooms to go outside, then certainly they can have a visitor, even if just through a glass window, right? -- Miss My Sis

Dear Miss My Sis: Trust your gut. While the coronavirus pandemic has necessitated restrictions, you should still be allowed phone calls with your sister at the very least. It sounds like her facility might not be on the up and up. Reach out to them in writing to log your complaints, so that you have a paper trail. Then see if a long-term care ombudsman can intervene. You can locate ombudsmen at https://theconsumervoice.org/get_help.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

