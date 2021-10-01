Dear Annie: About five years ago, my nephew, who was working in a foreign country, married a local woman. They visited my nephew's father in the U.S. a few times. During one visit, I gave my nephew's wife a brooch that belonged to my grandmother to welcome her to the family. She's a lovely young woman, and I wanted her to feel comfortable, mainly because my nephew's mother -- my sister -- passed away several years ago.

I recently learned that my nephew and his wife divorced. He will be moving back permanently to the U.S. soon.

I would love to have the brooch returned. I don't think my nephew's ex-wife would really want to keep it. However, I realize that this was a gift to her, and she is not obligated to give it back.

Should I ask my nephew to bring the brooch back? Or should I let it go? I have let my nephew know that he has my full support, and I'd like that to continue. -- Anxious Aunt

Dear Anxious: Gifting the brooch was a courteous welcoming gift -- but, more importantly, it was a symbol of love and support for your nephew. In that regard, mission accomplished.