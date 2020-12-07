Dear Annie: I went out with a friend from high school 36 years ago, and he was my first. After all those years of both of us being married to other people, we found each other on Facebook after our spouses passed away. We've been seeing each other for almost 10 months now, and he's talking about getting married early next year.

Not sure what people will think and say about us marrying only after a year of losing our spouses. What should I do? -- Lost for Now

Dear Lost for Now: Are you sure you are lost for now? Or were you just found? What a blessing to reconnect and fall in love with each other. I'm sure your spouses would want you to be happy sooner rather than later, and it sounds like happiness is what you have found. What a gift. Go for it and enjoy each other. Friends who criticize you are not your real friends.

Alleviating anxiety

Dear Annie: I can relate to where Insecurities is coming from. I have been there many times, and it can be quite the struggle.