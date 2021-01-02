I'll have to admit that I was hurt by this backhanded invitation but want to give my niece the benefit of the doubt. Thus my question: Is it proper these days to invite someone to your house for a celebration dinner and then tell the guest that she must leave at a designated time? -- Perplexed by Modern Etiquette

Dear Perplexed: These particular days, it's really not proper to invite anyone to your house for a celebration. Maybe COVID-19 cases aren't prevalent in your area, but that could quickly change if people are freely spending time indoors and unmasked with people from other households. I don't mean to lecture, but friends of mine have lost loved ones to this disease, and I feel compelled to speak up on their behalf.

That aside, I understand why you'd feel snubbed with your niece changing plans at the last minute. It sounds as though she's not in the running for hostess of the year. She and Robin care about you and the baby's grandmother and wanted to include you both in the baby's first Thanksgiving. They didn't realize that splitting the difference would injure you. Trust that their intentions were good, and next year, communicate from the outset that you'd like to spend the day with them.

