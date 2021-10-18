Parents should be allowed to cut unhealthy and unsafe relationships out of their children's lives -- even if those relationships are familial. -- Unimpressed by the Greatness

Dear Unimpressed: You are correct, and if a grandparent's behavior is unhealthy or unsafe, they should be kept away from their grandchildren. But if the issue is not so black and white, and the behavior is more annoying than unsafe, then the parents should set boundaries for the interactions rather than cut them off altogether.

In sickness and in health

Dear Annie: I lost a loving soul mate to dementia several months ago. We were extremely close for over 57 years, but now she is a great memory. I am sad I lost her but grateful to have had the time to thank her for those years and physically demonstrate that my love for her was -- and still is -- real. In the end, I cut her food in bite-size pieces and, for a short while, had to place the food in her mouth. I bathed her, dressed her, combed her hair, etc., and will be forever thankful for the opportunity to support her.