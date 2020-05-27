× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: My brother and I own our parents' house, which is the house we grew up in. They put it in our names a while ago with the provision that they be allowed to live there for the rest of their lives. Recently, my brother, his wife and their two children moved in with my parents. They plan to live there for a few years, until their kids are old enough to start going to school, and then move to a town nearby with better schools.

This isn't a situation where they had to move in with my parents. They are financially secure and are planning to rent out their current home. Recently, a friend of ours who is aware of this half-jokingly told me that I should be collecting rent from them. This started me thinking. Should I ask for any type of monthly payment from them? -- Wondering Sister

Dear Wondering Sister: Family is family. If you are wondering whether you should be collecting rent, I am wondering what you would like the future of your relationship with your brother to look like. If you want it to be peaceful and happy, do not ask him for rent. If anyone should be collecting rent, it is your parents, but that is completely at their discretion.