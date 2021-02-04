"Somewhere down the line, and it's different for everybody, you find that the waves are only 80 feet tall. Or 50 feet tall. ... and you can see them coming. An anniversary, a birthday, or Christmas, or landing at O'Hare. ... When it washes over you, you know that somehow you will, again, come out the other side. Soaking wet, sputtering, still hanging on to some tiny piece of the wreckage, but you'll come out. Take it from an old guy. The waves never stop coming, and somehow you don't really want them to. But you learn that you'll survive them. And other waves will come. And you'll survive them too. If you're lucky, you'll have lots of scars from lots of loves. And lots of shipwrecks." -- G. Snow

Middle-aged boys

Dear Annie: I'm a 72-year-old man, my lady friend is 71. My problem is that she has two adult sons who are still being treated like 10-year-old boys by their mother and two aunts. They're both in their 50s. Neither one of these guys will keep a job but a few months. Both are convicted felons. I love their mother, but she lets them use her. We have talked about it, and she agrees with me that she should stop. But she just can't seem to let them make it for themselves. I bought her a car, and now she's taking them back and forth to work. I say let them get a ride on their own. I could go on and on, but what I want to know is, should I leave? Her health is not that good, and I don't want to hurt her. But I'm fed up with these boys using her. -- Can't Watch