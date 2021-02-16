Dear Annie: My family had a lot of heartbreak in 2020. Our daughter was diagnosed with a neurological disease, and our son passed away. And then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Later that year, we decided to decline an invitation to a family Christmas party. I gave a month's notice to the host and explained that, because of everything we've gone through this year, we were going to stay home. My husband and I didn't try to dissuade our other family members from attending, though we did invite a few of them to come over for dinner instead if they decided not to go.

My two nephews decided to come over rather than go to the traditional gathering, and my sister stopped by after the family gathering.

My nephew posted a photo taken at our house and captioned it "Family Christmas."

Well, this upset a relative and her mom so much that they both stopped talking to all of us. I didn't feel that we did anything wrong. I apologized to the host that her feelings were hurt and explained that it wasn't intentional. She has refused to accept my apology. She thinks we planned our own party to exclude them.

I've tried to get past this, but it's constantly on my mind. I deleted all social media because I felt like she was using social media to shame me.