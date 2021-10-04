Dear Simmering Sisters: I have no doubt that your brother and his wife are being selfish and think they are saints. But sometimes, when we point a finger at someone, there are three pointing back at us.

See if you and your sister have exhausted all vehicles of open dialogue and forgiveness with your brother. Remember, you only have one brother, and he is your family. With that being said, no, you are not required to tell your brother if something goes wrong with your mom -- but it is the right thing to do. She is still his mother, and if you have the heart and kindness to take care of her, then by all means, you should tell him.

Responsibility

Dear Annie: A dear neighbor has just lost her husband. In addition to the shock and grief that she is experiencing, she has confided in me that she has no idea of how to manage the financial aspect of her household. Her husband took care of all of that, and he is gone.

Fortunately, she has children who I believe will be helpful to her, but can you please remind everyone that household finances, including mortgage payments and taxes, are the responsibility of both members of any partnership?