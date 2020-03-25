Dear Annie: Shortly after I met my mother-in-law, she sat me down, showed me her wallet and told me that she always kept a "hundred dollar bill" in the little outside pocket, as well as a blank check folded up inside one of the credit card slots. She said she did this just in case she got mugged in big 'ole Houston. She sounded like a smart lady, and I was tempted to do the same, but she was too keen every time we visited to see my wallet. She was grooming me so she could steal from me!

I began observing better hygiene with my bags and used a little lock on my purse, just when we visited her. The gloves came off very quickly when my mother-in-law couldn't get into my bag for swag. She began tripping me and hitting me "accidentally." My husband and I have much more to lose to identity theft now, so I had to quit visiting. -- Suspicious Daughter-in-Law

Dear Daughter-in-Law: Your mother-in-law sounds like a con artist. You were smart to trust your instincts and lock your purse. Keeping a distance from her is wise; however, you should have a frank conversation with your husband about encouraging his mother to seek professional counseling for her stealing before she ends up in jail.

