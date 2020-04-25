× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I have been with this woman, "Sue," for close to a year now. Lately, things haven't been the greatest because I feel she is acting like a teenager. She thinks every free moment should be spent with her, and if I don't, she gets mad. She will text me throughout the day and send, on average, 10 texts that say, "I LOVE YOU." If I don't say it back, she gets mad at me.

We are both grown and have grandkids. I don't feel the need to say it that often, for one thing, and another, she knows what I feel and think, but I still get the same prodding questions and texts even though we have talked about it several times. She is driving me to the point where I want to be single again.

She feels like she has to see me daily. We have not slept together because I just don't want to, but every week I get, "You can stay the night and just cuddle and no sex," but she also knows that, due to my health, I can't because I need a machine to sleep. Am I wrong for wanting to break up and just be single? In all honesty, my feelings are just this. I love her as a friend but nothing more. -- Only a Friend