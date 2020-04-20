Dear Annie: I am a 67-year-old male. I married for the first time when I was 34. All my friends had gotten married, and my wife-to-be was studying to be a doctor, and I knew that would make people look up to me. I came from a well-to-do family but had not achieved anything on my own. Also, I did not believe I could support a family, so it seemed the perfect match. Our marriage lasted 25 years, not because I was happy but because I just was too timid to leave. We raised three children together, and I stayed at home while my wife worked. I was miserable because I felt like I had never really grown up and led my own life. I wanted to leave but did not want to when the children were young. At least that was my excuse. When the youngest was 13, I started acting out with anger, yelling at the children and my wife. I just raised such a fuss all the time that my wife finally asked me to leave.