Dear Annie: I am writing in regards to your response to, "At Wit's End." She had said that her husband "actually looks worse than a homeless person," and you failed to call her out on it.

This statement is insensitive and full of assumptions. As a teacher, I have respect and compassion for those who are currently without housing. I see their struggles and admire the dedication of these families in getting their kids to school while trying to piece their lives back together. The kids themselves are often creative, resourceful, charming -- and clean.

It is not fair to kick them when they are down. -- Concerned Teacher

Dear Concerned Teacher: You are absolutely right, and I very much appreciate your letter. Many families are doing their best under very difficult circumstances, and they need our help, not disparagement. Thank you for pointing this out.

Get out

Dear Annie: I am compelled to respond to "Depressed, Heartbroken and Missing Him," as I saw myself in her letter and could easily have written it a few years ago. I thought your advice was spot on. However, while it is not easy, I would have added that she should RUN to the nearest exit and never look back.