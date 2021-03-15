Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 12 years. Overall, I think we have a great marriage. All marriages have an area where they struggle, and ours is children.

We were both married previously, and all of our children are from our previous marriages. But we consider them "ours." They still have relationships with the other parents, and for the most part, we get along with our exes. We can sit at kid functions together and chat without any animosity. But here's the problem: paying for things for our children.

I am a successful professional with a few college degrees. I come from a humble background and had to pay for all of my own college -- through scholarships, working my tail off and mostly loans. It was hard work, and I appreciate what I did to earn it. My husband is very successful and did not have to obtain a college education. He also came from a humble upbringing. He wants the kids to have more than he had as a child and does not want them to struggle.