Dear Annie: I've been seeing a therapist for around five years, and I find myself unsure what to say. My wife first encouraged me to speak with a professional to help me better understand myself and deal with some buried anger. One of my major realizations in therapy has been that I have difficulty sharing my thoughts and emotions, and this can make therapy difficult. I've realized this is a common theme throughout my life, as nobody in my childhood ever tried to engage emotionally with me. My therapist will encourage me to discuss what I'm thinking; yet, I struggle to articulate it.

I do understand that the therapist is there to help me and that I should open up to her, but I can't. I tend to work through thoughts in my head and find it difficult to articulate what I'm thinking to my therapist. She believes that I never learned to express my anger, so I suppress it and move on. I can understand this, and yet I can't seem to change.

You frequently encourage your readers to seek professional help. How does one maximize the value of this help when they can't seem to open up? -- Unable to Open Up