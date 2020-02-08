Still, I commend you for your de-exclamation efforts. They shouldn't be compulsory. If people take your punctuation as a personal offense, then they've got too much time on their hands.

Dear Annie: This is regarding "Parents at Crossroads," the couple whose adult son had depression and was living at home and refused to get a job. My son, now 23, was diagnosed with major depressive disorder at age 8. He was hospitalized for a suicide attempt several months later. He's had one other involuntary hospitalization since then, and I long ago lost count of the number of ER visits and police calls. At 23, he still lives at home.

I, however, have set some firm rules. To live at home he must take his medication each day. We use a weekly pill container to ensure compliance. He must attend counseling, and he had to list me as a person the office could give information to, so I could call to be sure he actually went. He has to either be working or going to college or training programs. I've also let him know failure to do those three things will result in not only his removal from our home but a report as a danger to himself or others if necessary, to ensure his safety.