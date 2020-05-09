× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I live in a small community in New Jersey. My wife and I have three daughters, and the thought of one of them getting sick from the coronavirus and having to stay in the hospital alone frightens us to death. We do our very best, utilizing delivery services and every other option at our disposal to prevent the spread of this virus.

We have many neighbors, but there are four homes in particular within sight of our home that don't practice social distancing at all. Each household has several children and all the children play with each other. Every household also has one or both parents working, leaving the house every day for work. It is extremely frustrating to watch this go on, day in and day out. Our children see their children playing together and, of course, question why they aren't allowed to play as well. Thank God they understand when we explain that those children, those households, aren't following the rules.

We have a hotline we can call to report those not following social distancing measures. Would you feel guilty about reporting them? I'd be happy to hear your input. -- Nervous Neighbor