Dear Annie: Recent letters regarding the acknowledgment and expectation of gifts have prompted me to write about an issue that has been bothering me lately. I am retired, and while I'm not wealthy by any stretch of the imagination, I have invested well and live a comfortable life. Besides the social isolation, my life has not been terribly affected by this pandemic. I practice gratitude daily and have always made it a priority to give to those less fortunate than me.

So many worthy organizations need financial support, and I respond the best I can. I usually receive a thank-you letter from these organizations. I don't keep a score card, but I do appreciate the gesture. What rubs me the wrong way are the letters that thank me for my donation but then enclose a request for more money. It is a trend I have been seeing more of. I also received some Christmas cards with requests for donations. At first, I thought it might be an attempt to save on postage, but then it is followed by another mailed request for another donation. Why can't a thank-you letter be just that -- a sincere thank you? Why can't a Christmas card just be a sincere greeting? Is it just me, or does this fall under the category of bad manners? -- Tired of Being Nagged for More