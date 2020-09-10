Dear Annie: I am going through a really hard time right now. My husband is dying with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the pancreas. His doctor told me that it's getting to be time to call in our family. I'm with him 24/7. We have been married for 23 years and have three wonderful children together ages 17 through 21. My husband asked me to tell the hospital that he doesn't want anyone in the room with him except for me, our kids and three other family members. This doesn't include any immediate members of his family of origin, and they are blaming me for this. I am doing what my husband asks. His family has not been around us at all this whole time that he has been sick, and now they are wanting to act like they really care. Don't get me wrong; I really do love my in-laws, but how do I honor my husband's wishes while not hurting his family? I'm the one with him day and night, never even once leaving the room from him. I don't want to hurt anyone! -- Wife in the Middle