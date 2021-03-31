Dear Annie: Just wanted to say thank you for including the letters from people who really love and appreciate their spouses. Life has been difficult lately for many of us, and reading positive words is uplifting. Dwelling on people's often-petty complaints makes me feel down while reading inspiring words of love and appreciation makes me feel hopeful. -- Keep the Positivity Coming!

Dear Keep the Positivity: Thank you for your kind words. Cheers to positivity. The conscious brain can only hold one thought at a time, so choose a positive one whenever you remember.

Wasting her time

Dear Annie: Please tell "Lost in Love" to get out of that toxic relationship immediately. It's not worth another minute of her time. She may love him "with every fiber" of her being, but that love is not being returned. Any respectable man would not take money from a relationship to pay his mortgage and give nothing in return. I promise you, she will never regret leaving, only staying one more day. -- Been There

Dear Been There: Thank you for sharing your advice based on a similar experience.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0