While abstaining from socializing with anyone outside your household remains the safest option, risk is not binary: There are steps you can take to minimize the chance of spreading infection -- but only if your family is willing to take these steps, too. See if these relatives can agree to some basic ground rules such as only gathering outside, standing six feet (or more) apart and wearing masks. Explain (again) that your husband is at high risk for getting seriously ill and dying from this virus, and that you'd like to continue seeing them and your grandchildren if at all possible.

If they still won't get on board, then yes, avoid seeing them in person for a while. I know it will be hard not to see the grandkids, but there are other ways to connect such as telephone, FaceTime or Skype. And it's better to forgo a few months with them now to help ensure you'll be around to make memories with them for years to come.

Dear Annie: Is there a more protective mask or face-guard system available to the public? My understanding is that most masks protect those around you but are not guaranteed for your own safety unless everyone wears them. Any advice you might have is deeply appreciated. -- Staying Safe

Dear Staying Safe: Masks help prevent us from spreading COVID-19 to others, and some recent data indicate that masks may also help reduce the risk of contracting a severe case. As for gaiters and face shields, the Centers for Disease Control state that evaluation is ongoing but their effectiveness is unknown at this time. They instead recommend masks with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, worn over the nose and mouth and secured under the chin. Masks should not be worn by children younger than 2 and people who have trouble breathing or cannot remove a mask without assistance. As mentioned above, I am not a licensed medical professional and not qualified to give medical advice, so please talk to your doctor for proper guidance.

