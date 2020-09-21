× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Readers: A great many of you wrote in with wonderful suggestions for the father and stressed-out grandma who are having trouble with his ex-wife because she is making visitation with the kids difficult if not impossible. Thank you for your recommendations. I hope they allow the children's father to have more quality time with his children. Below are some of the letters.

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to "Stressed-out Grandma." I was in a similar situation with my ex-husband, except he was the one controlling the visitation. He always had someplace to take the kids, or they were with friends when it was my weekend.

Grandma's son definitely needs a different attorney, one who can step up to the plate. Her son should also be documenting everything. In my case, the judge ordered that we all go separately to the Domestic Relations Counseling Bureau.

My children at that time were 6 and 9, and they are now 37 and 40. People always comment that my children turned out so great and successful in spite of their dad's manipulative behavior.

Grandma, legally you have grandparents' rights, too. You have a long road ahead of you, but believe me, in the end, what goes around comes around. I know. -- Don't Give Up