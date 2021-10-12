Dear Annie: I enjoy reading your column in the Indianapolis Star. Today, I read the column, "How Do I Tell My Kids Our Dog Died?" I believe you were right on target when you wrote that one should avoid saying that the pets just went to sleep. After that suggestion, though, I think your answer fits into a narrow theological belief.

My grandmother used to say that "heaven and hell are here on earth." That is to say, she believed, in a sense, that we make our own heaven or hell in this life, and there is no hereafter. I, too, believe that. Not all of your readers believe in heaven or hell or any afterlife.

Others do believe in heaven and hell, but not for animals. In any case, a theology where animals and people are happily reunited after death is not inclusive to all readers. In our family, if I were to say that, I would be lying. When our pets die, we are sad. We bury them in the backyard. Being sad helps us in life, because it is important for us to experience and recognize all emotions.

I would suggest that "Explaining to Our Children" tell their children that we are very sad, and that that is OK; that animals, and even people, all die, and we are sad about that. And beyond that, we all can teach our children about our religious or secular beliefs. -- A Loyal Reader