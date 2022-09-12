 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dear Annie

  • 0

Dear Annie: The best wisdom my mother gave me about dealing with the death of our pets was this: Our pets live shorter lives than us so we can have more lovely ones. -- Wisdom

Dear Wisdom: That is really sweet. Thank you for sharing.

Lost time

Dear Annie: I regret not visiting my mother enough when she was alive.

I was a "very busy, always working" daughter. When my mother suddenly died, I had neglected spending time with her and have regretted it now for almost 30 years. But at the time, I was just living day to day, trying to be everything to everyone and meet multiple demands. I was overwhelmed with work and parenting responsibilities and also focused on trying to ease her own loneliness, though I just didn't have the time that she wanted. -- Regret Not Spending Time With Mom

People are also reading…

Dear Regret: Thank you for your honest, reflective letter. Hope that it helps others out there hug their loved ones a little closer and/or make that phone call or book that trip to visit Grandma or Grandpa. Please try to let yourself off the hook. You did the best you could, and from your letter, it sounds as if you had a wonderful mother, because you are a very thoughtful person.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Good sign

Dear Annie: I want to tell you about a wonderful coincidence in my life that involves your column. I read your answer to "Wanting More" about the mom who wished her daughter were more available. I wish my daughter called more, too.

I underlined the part about accepting your daughter for who she is, and suddenly the phone rang. It was my daughter, and we had a lovely conversation. My higher power is out there! -- Coincidence

Dear Coincidence: Thank you for sharing your wonderful letter. Your intention is beautiful.

Dear Annie: I thoroughly support the comments and book recommendation made by "Enjoying my Life," not just for extroverts who want to understand their introverted loved ones better, but for introverts as well.

I am now retired after working for 39 years as an engineer in a corporate world where the extroverts dominated. It also didn't help that I was a female in a male-dominated profession. Partway through my career, I discovered Susan Cain's book, "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World that Can't Stop Talking." This book has been the most influential book I have ever read because it allowed me to accept myself for who I am and to realize that there are others like me. It made me a better manager and leader in my organization, as I recognized those like me, and knew how to draw out the best in them.

I have even given this book to a new manager in my organization, an introvert like myself. For those who are short on time, Susan Cain also has a Ted Talk. -- Comfortable in My Introvert Skin

Dear Comfortable in Introvert Skin: Thank you for recommending the Ted Talk and book. I applaud your exploration of self-discovery, which led to success in your career and in life.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Authorities say a dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggests 59-year-old Robert Bracken killed his brother, his own son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29. The dead included Bracken’s 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken; Robert’s 34-year-old son, Justin Bracken; and 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando. Hillier says an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute “which had been escalating for a week or more” before the shootings.

3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire

3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire

Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord Energy, which said the three contract workers are in stable condition. The blast and fire happened Friday night near Stanley. According to authorities, the fire was contained to the site location. Emergency crews from Stanley and New Town were among those responding to the scene.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News