Dear Annie: My former spouse, "Ted," was extremely abusive -- not physically but emotionally, psychologically and financially. He is good at it, and his victims are like a frog in a hot pot. Ted breaks you down so gradually, slowly grooming you to question your perceptions of everything. I've noticed Ted likes to pick women who maybe already have some struggles with self-esteem or depression, or who drink too much. (I drank too much when we were dating, though I quit drinking the year I married him.) He is controlling, malicious and vindictive. Yet, comes across as humble and sweet.

His routine goes like this: First, he charms you. Then he tells you how mean his ex was to him, and you feel bad for him. Then he gets you to start a business with him, and to co-sign a loan for his "work truck." He ended up leaving me with $300,000 in debt. I later found out he'd left his two previous girlfriends with $100,00 in debt.