Dear Annie: I want to know why people think it's OK to harass and abuse other people. My ex brought his girlfriend home, and they spent the night in the garage. That was when we were still married.

Then he took my 5-year-old daughter out on dates with the girlfriend, and he abused and harassed me for a year to try to get me to abandon the house and my daughter so he wouldn't have to pay child support.

During this ordeal, I was ripped off by a lawyer who knew my ex was harassing me and did nothing. My ex and the girl are not together anymore, but I later found out that the girlfriend was hitting my daughter on her hands to punish her when she did something wrong.

I just don't get why there are horrible people in the world who do awful things and don't think they've done anything wrong. It is not unusual for them to turn the situation on you, acting as if you deserved it.

After all this, I'm done with men. I don't even date. It ain't worth it. I talk to people on chat sites, and they tell me they don't date for the same reasons. Being alone in this day and age is just the better way to go. I feel so broken and empty inside; no one would want me anyway. I am ruined, and no one seems to care.