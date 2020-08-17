× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: When I was in my 20s, I thought I was in love with a man who strung me along for his own reasons but obviously didn't love me. I wasted three years of my life giving him every opportunity I could to love me back. I finally realized intellectually that I needed to break it off, but emotionally, I couldn't.

I was lucky. I found a book about how to fall out of love with someone. It was based on the psychological principle of aversion therapy. The theory is that your mind has become accustomed to associating the love object with something pleasant that you want and need, such as attention, affection and security, instead of the pain of what you're really getting, such as rejection, abuse and uncertainty.

The author suggested that whenever I thought about my young man I immediately replace with a mental picture of him doing something disgusting and repulsive.

For me, all I had to do was picture him sitting on the toilet. Someone else might picture their love object being cruel to animals or losing his or her looks. I was "cured" of my addiction to my phony lover in just a few weeks.

Surprise! He married someone else not long after that. The best part was, I didn't care.

Just a suggestion. It worked for me. -- Happy in Houston